Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Martin Scorsese criticises film industry approach

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Martin Scorsese slammed the film industry's current approach in his latest essay for Harper's Magazine.

The  legendary director was of the view that streaming movies have had a negative impact on cinema.

He said the cinema is being "systematically devalued, sidelined, demeaned, and reduced to its lowest common denominator, 'content'."

 "As recently as 15 years ago, the term 'content' was heard only when people were discussing the cinema on a serious level, and it was contrasted and measured against 'form', he wrote.

"Then, gradually, it was used more and more by the people who took over media companies, most of whom knew nothing about the history of the art form, or even cared enough to think they should."

Martin said he has benefited from streaming platforms – he made his movie 'The Irishman' with the support of Netflix – but suggests that the film industry is too focused on "business".


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family
A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a ‘useless’ head of state: report

Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a ‘useless’ head of state: report
TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air

TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air
'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests
Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day
Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer unveil emotional train journey in music video

Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer unveil emotional train journey in music video
Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post

Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post
Joe Russo clears the air around Captain America’s ‘branch reality’ in 'Endgame'

Joe Russo clears the air around Captain America’s ‘branch reality’ in 'Endgame'

Latest

view all