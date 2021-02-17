Larry King’s estranged widow contests Will for lion’s share

Larry King’s widow Shawn Southwick King has taken to courts to contest the distribution of his estate on the grounds of a ‘reconciliation’ that was in the works.

According to an extract of the court report obtained by People magazine, Shawn Southwick King has questioned the validity of both her late husband’s Will as well as the request put forth by Larry’s son Larry King Jr. for administrative rights to his estate.

The documents state, "Larry was not pushing the divorce and was generally nonresponsive and refused to participate in the divorce proceeding. He gave no indication that he actually wanted to pursue divorce.”

“After the filing, the parties had gone to counseling, were still speaking, and reconciliation remained possible until Larry's health conditions made that impractical."

She also went as far as to claim that she had been “actively involved” in Larry’s business affairs and had “the most knowledge” of his wishes at the time of his death.

She added, "[Larry Jr] has never been involved in Larry's career or business, and it would be highly inappropriate to place him in a position of representing Larry's estate.”

In her report she even referenced the Family Trust document she and King drafted back in 2015, claiming that it is "still in existence" and gives her "all the powers of the sole shareholder.”

For those unversed with the late star’s Will in question, it claimed, "This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

