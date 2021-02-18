Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Old Guard star Marwan Kenzari to play major role in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Hollywood’s superstar Dwayne Johnson's movie 'Black Adam' has picked up the Aladdin star Marwan Kenzari to have one of the lead role in the DC's long-awaited movie.

Kenzari-starrer Aladdin grossed over $1 billion at the box office in 2019. The Dutch actor of Tunisian descent played Jafar in the Disney movie. He then performed in Netlfix’s Old Guard that turned out to be an instant hit as it was watched over 78 million times during the first four weeks of screening.

Kenzari also displayed his performing art in Instinct, a Dutch drama that premiered in 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam is the second New Line/DC film. The first one was 2019’s Shazam that was a commercial hit. Shazam and Black Adam are the arch-rivals in the DC Universe.

Black Adam’s ensemble includes Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell. The details of the New Line's DC action thriller are being kept under wraps. The movie is going into production this April in Atlanta.

The thriller Is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who gave directions in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise.

