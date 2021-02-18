Prince Harry should be axed from line of succession, demands public

Queen Elizabeth II is getting urged to remove Prince Harry from the line of succession entirely after his and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family.



While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the British royal family last year, the prince still remains sixth in line to the British throne.

However, after a whirlwind year full of surprising plans of the Sussex’s future lives, royal fans have been immensely critical of the two for their decisions.

A poll conducted by Express UK has found that a majority of Britons are calling for the monarch to axe Harry from the line of succession completely.

Out of the 7,998 respondents, 95 percent [7,589 people], voted for the duke to be removed.

Only five percent [364 people] voted not while one percent [63 people] voted for ‘don’t know.’

One user commented: "Harry wants to have his cake and eat it too. He won't abdicate which he should as Prince. Now giving a full interview to Oprah which she is allowed to ask him anything. I have had enough of this couple's soap opera. First they don't want to be in the spotlight, then they do, then they don't. Enough is enough."

"They are so self-absorbed and self-centered. Why the Queen doesn't put her foot down.... I will never know. She and he are manipulative with the press and absolutely, totally selfish. How do you serve England in the United States. Harry, time to relinquish your title," the reader added.

"Hell yes he is not worthy of any privileges his actions should have consequences," said another user.



A third remarked: "Harry should be removed from the line of succession--and ALL of his titles, patronages and privileges should be stripped too--and that of all of his offspring. Even if it requires an Act of Parliament, it is not acceptable that Harry and Meghan Markle retain any official association with the Monarchy, as they are both untrustworthy, dishonest and ungrateful."