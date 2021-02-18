Shahid Kapoor recreates Pakistan's 'pawri' girl Dananeer's viral video: Watch

Shahid Kapoor recreates Pakistan's 'pawri' girl Dananeer's viral video

Pakistani content creator Dananeer Mobeen’s #PawriHoriHai trend has taken over Bollywood!

After Randeep Hooda, leading B-Town hero Shahid Kapoor has also joined the ‘pawri’ as he posted his hilarious rendition of the viral trend on his social media.

The video shows a man introducing Kapoor: “Yeh mera star hai, yeh hum hain aur yahan pawri hori hai [This is my star, this is us and we are having a party].”

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Kapoor wrote: "#fakers faking feku .... better words were never said."

The video originally shot by the Pakistani social media star made waves across the border after Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate turned the meme into a hilarious song.



Soon after celebrities were jumping on the ‘pawri’ bandwagon.