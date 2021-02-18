Bollywood’s Randeep Hooda jumps on the #PawriHoriHai bandwagon

Randeep Hooda shared his hilarious version of the #PawriHoriHai trend sparked by Dananeer Mobeen

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda has jumped on the ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ bandwagon.

Turning to his Instagram, the Extraction actor, 44, shared his hilarious version of the #PawriHoriHai trend that was sparked by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen and swiftly took over the internet in the country and across the border.

Sharing the video of him on set with a bunch of kids, the Highway star wrote: “Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai.”

Social media sensation, the ‘pawri’ girl herself was also blown away by Hooda’s take on her viral video as she commented: “Dream come true,” with heart-struck emojis.

