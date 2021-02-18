Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West still wears wedding ring amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Despite rumours that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for a divorce, the rapper is still wearing his wedding ring.

The rapper was spotted in an all-white outfit and in the photos, the wedding band still rested on his left hand.

The Famous hitmaker returned to California from his Wyoming ranch where he was living separately from his estranged wife.

He is reportedly in California for his collaboration with Gap, which is scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2021.

The Skims founder and the rapper, who share four children together, are reportedly ending their marriage after six years. 

Take a look:


