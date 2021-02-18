Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Feb 18 2021
Deepika Padukone in fits of laughter over Dananeer Mobeen's 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone seems to enjoying the ‘pawri’ trend that has taken over Pakistani social media.

In a post of Instagram, the stunner shared a fan made reiteration of the pawri meme which features adorable childhood photos of her. 

Deepika certainly had a good laugh as she captioned the post "who made this?" with laughing emojis.

"Ye hum hain [this is me], Ye hamara ghoda hain [this is my horse], aur ye hamari pawri ho rahi hain [And I am having a party]," the post read. 

