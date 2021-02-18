Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 18 2021
Meghan Markle accused of inciting battles and ‘taking sides’: report

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

A royal commentator has come forward to slam Meghan Markle’s “most difficult” habit of causing tiffs within the royal family.

This claim was bought forward in a 2020 documentary titled Meghan Markle: Changing Traditions, by entertainment reporter Ashley Pearson.

According to Express UK, she claimed, "Meghan Markle is not someone who just wants a pretty designer dress and a glass of champagne. She is actually engaged and interested in the politics and the storylines of where they're going.”

"In fact, she got in trouble not that long ago when she met someone in Ireland who was in Parliament, I believe, and congratulated them on the defeat of a bill that would have nullified abortion in Ireland, and said, 'That's great.'”

"She ended up getting in trouble because the Irish politician tweeted, 'Oh I had this great conversation with Meghan and she congratulated us on the defeat of this initiative’. And everybody was like, 'You can't take a side Meghan, you can't defend any position’.”

"I think, in all honesty, one of the most difficult and challenging things in this whole experience for Meghan, is the royal tradition of not taking a side, of not showing your political leaning, of not having opinions. That is something that I think Meghan has already and will very much continue to struggle with."

