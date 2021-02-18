BTS’s J-Hope celebrates birthday with massive donation drive

BTS’s J-Hope has kicked off his early birthday celebrations with a heartwarming donation towards the ChildFund Korea.

On the event of his 27th year of life the singer donated over 150 million won (approx. $135,400) to ChildFund Korea, a child development organization.

According to Soompi J-Hope even made a public announcement through the ChildFund Korea portal and claimed, “I heard that the number of vulnerable families is increasing significantly due to the prolonged COVID-19 situation. I heard that support for children with disabilities is especially urgent. I hope this donation will raise society’s interest in children with disabilities.”

His donation will not only go towards the care of disabled children, but will also support academic support, will finance child care and facility maintenance for those with visual and hearing impairments.