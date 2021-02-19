Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone enhances appeal of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has reportedly been signed on by Rohit Shetty for his directorial, Cirkus. Her groovy presence is all set to broaden the overall appeal of the movie.

The shooting for the movie is fast in progress as the filmmakers expect to conclude the filming by the next month, according to local Indian media. The movie features Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma. They will grace the screen in a double role while Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez are the female lead.

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela star is said to spice up the film with a special dance number with some conversational scenes also.

It is second time the dimple girl is teaming up with Ranveer after they married in 2019 following her appearance in ‘83. Interestingly, both are cameo performances by her.

She has recently concluded a shooting schedule of Shakun Batra’s movie under Karan Johar’s production in Mumbai. 

The Bajirao Mastani star was seen on the flick’s set for three days - from Friday to Sunday. She then ran to Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai for the Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathan. She is scheduled to shoot a dance number with Shah Rukh Khan this week.

Set in 1960s’, the movie takes inspiration from The Comedy of Errors that led to the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor.

