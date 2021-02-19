Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor wanted a baby girl while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan?

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, wanted a baby girl while she was pregnant with son Taimur Ali Khan.

The Good Newwz actress and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

According to Indian media, during an interview in 2016, Kareena got candid about the gender of her first child and had reportedly expressed her desire to have a baby daughter while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena had said it would make no difference to her if their firstborn is a girl or boy, however, she had disclosed that she would love to have a girl as she has done comparatively more for her parents than a son.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with superstar Aamir Khan.

