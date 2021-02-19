Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde romance intensifies as they jet off to London together

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde are pretty inseparable right now, a source said 

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have fallen really hard for each other ever since they started dating. 

As spilled by an insider, thing are getting serious between the two pretty quickly.

Styles and Wilde recently left together for London. "Harry and Olivia loved being on the road and have gotten very comfortable spending all of their time together," the source said.  "They are rarely apart and it made sense to go to London together," the insider added.

They further went on to say that the duo are traveling together to London to reunite with their loved ones there.

 "Olivia will mostly be spending time with her kids while Harry sees family and friends," the source said.

Wilde and Styles are pretty inseparable right now, the source added, "They have gotten serious quickly and have an intense connection and bond. They don't want to be away from each other at all."



More From Entertainment:

Halsey reveals pregnancy has 'leveled her perception of gender entirely'

Halsey reveals pregnancy has 'leveled her perception of gender entirely'
To All the Boys movies enriched my Vietnamese identity: Lana Candor

To All the Boys movies enriched my Vietnamese identity: Lana Candor

Lil Nas X gets candid about tumultuous journey with mental health

Lil Nas X gets candid about tumultuous journey with mental health

Ayeza Khan sends love to ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday

Ayeza Khan sends love to ‘beautiful friend’ Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday
‘The Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52

‘The Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52
Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun celebrates 26th birthday
Justin and Hailey Bieber sell their Beverly Hills mansion at a loss

Justin and Hailey Bieber sell their Beverly Hills mansion at a loss
Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi nicknames her unborn child to tribute him

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi nicknames her unborn child to tribute him
Katie Price pulls out of Ex On The Beach after postponement

Katie Price pulls out of Ex On The Beach after postponement
Billie Eilish seeks protection after receiving death threats form a man

Billie Eilish seeks protection after receiving death threats form a man
Scarlett Johansson’s spouse Colin Jost says made 'right decision' to marry her

Scarlett Johansson’s spouse Colin Jost says made 'right decision' to marry her
American VP Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff debuts in fashion world

American VP Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff debuts in fashion world

Latest

view all