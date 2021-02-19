15 years ago today, Sarfaraz led the Pakistan U-19 team to a historic win over India

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed rejoices with teammates. Photo: ICC Twitter account

It has been 15 years since former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed led the Under-19 green shirts to a historic victory over India in Colombo.

The feat was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday as well, along with a picture of the former Pakistan captain celebrating with his teammates, holding the trophy.

The Pakistan team featured Nasir Jamshed, Sarfaraz, Anwar Ali and Imad Wasim, all who would go on to play for the Pakistan cricket team.

On the other hand, the Indian team featured stellar batsman Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja.

It was a low-scoring match in which India bowled out Pakistan for 109 runs but were bowled out for 71 runs, with the green shirts clinching the game by 38 runs.

Anwar Ali was the pick of the bowlers, picking up five wickets to dismiss India for a low score.

Sarfaraz fondly reacted to the ICC's tweet with an emoji.



