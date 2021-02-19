Can't connect right now! retry
Model Alyzeh Gabol ties the knot, Aiman Khan, others send congratulations

Pakistani model Alyzeh Gabol has officially tied the knot.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared gorgeous photos from the simple yet elegant event.

The mother-of-one can be seen signing her nikkah papers in one photo whereas in the other photo her husband placed a ring on her left hand.

"New beginnings. Alhamdullilah," the caption read.

While it is currently unknown who the mystery man is, the photos exude couple goals. 

Many people in the industry congratulated the model for her new life as a married woman. 

"Congratulations," actress Aiman Khan wrote. 

"Awww Congrats," singer Aima Baig said.

"Mubarak Mubarak," singer Yasir Jaswal commented.

Take a look:




