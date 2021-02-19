Iqra Aziz shares new picture from 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ as second episode goes on air

Iqra Aziz on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of her TV drama "Khuda Aur Muhammat".

The actress wore burqa for her latest photo as she told her fans that the second episode of the serial airs on Friday at 8:00 on Har Pal Geo.

Meanwhile, the first episode of “Khuda aur Mohabbat” has made a new record of popularity as the number of viewership crossed 12 million mark within four days on the video sharing website 'YouTube.



The serial starring Iqra and Feroze Khan in the lead roles was created under the banner of “Seventh Sky Entertainment” by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.



