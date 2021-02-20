Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Afghanistan's Massoud Foundation head Ahmed Wali Massoud calls on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
  • They exchanged views over the Afghan peace process and Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations
  • Qureshi welcomed Massoud's visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted as saying by The News Saturday.

Pakistan's message to all sides is to work together "constructively for peace, stability and prosperity", Qureshi said, adding that this would open new vistas for trade, economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

Afghanistan's Massoud Foundation head Ahmed Wali Massoud called on the foreign minister in Islamabad on Saturday.

They exchanged views over the Afghan peace process and Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Qureshi welcomed Massoud's visit to Pakistan and lauded the historic contribution of Commander Ahmed Shah Massoud as a key Mujahideen leader during the Afghan resistance. 

He highlighted Pakistan's facilitation of the US-Taliban peace agreement and the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.

Historic opportunity must be seized by the Afghan leaders to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, Qureshi stressed, expressing concern over the current level of violence in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said there is a need to keep an eye on foreign elements active in spoiling the Afghan peace process. 

