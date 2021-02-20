Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 20 2021
Mawra Hocane's grandmother passes away

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Mawra Hocane’s grandmother passed away

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane (Hussain)’s grandmother passed away late on Friday night.

The Aangan actress took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo with her ‘Bari Ammi’ and paid a rich tribute to her.

She wrote, “‘Inna lillah wa inna eleyhe rajioon’ The only grandparent I had for my whole life, the only person I spoke in Punjabi with, she taught all her grandchildren to speak in her language. She called me every other day & we’d speak briefly, I’d always tell her to pray for me & she’d always say that she did, she’d always blow a kiss end of the call & ask me if I heard it & I’d say yes.”

“She played ludo with us, she always won up until a few years ago when we started to outsmart her & she wouldn’t like it. She was so simple, so innocent & absolutely unaware of the world, one thing that remained prominent all these years was her love for my Nana & how much she missed him since he left, I hope you two are together now & happy,” Mawra went on to say.

She also urged her fans to pray for her grandmother.

“Pray for my Bari Ammi, I’ll always always smile to the memories we shared together, I think we had a good time together. Love you bari ammi.. till next time,” she concluded.

