Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan confirms release date of ‘Atrangi Re’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Sara Ali Khan confirms release date of ‘Atrangi Re’

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has confirmed the release date of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, also featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The film will hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared a poster to confirm the release of Atrangi Re.

The film went on floors in March 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic had halted its shoot. Later, the makers of Atrangi Re resumed filming in last October.

Earlier, the makers of the film also confirmed the release of Atrangi Re.

"With theatres up and running, AtrangiRe is all set for a release this year. The AR Rahman musical will be hitting the screens on 6 August, 2021," Indian media reported quoting the statement the makers. 

More From Bollywood:

Dia Mirza touches on her unconventional eco-friendly wedding choices

Dia Mirza touches on her unconventional eco-friendly wedding choices
Shraddha Kapoor excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next

Shraddha Kapoor excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next
Kareena Kapoor wanted a baby girl while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor wanted a baby girl while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan?
Arjun Kapoor joins ladylove Malaika Arora for dinner at her mother’s home

Arjun Kapoor joins ladylove Malaika Arora for dinner at her mother’s home
Deepika Padukone enhances appeal of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus

Deepika Padukone enhances appeal of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor prepare for arrival of second child

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor prepare for arrival of second child

Katrina Kaif's sister looks elegant in traditional outfit on the sets of new film

Katrina Kaif's sister looks elegant in traditional outfit on the sets of new film
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals exciting new details of upcoming project 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals exciting new details of upcoming project 'Anek'
Deepika Padukone in fits of laughter over Dananeer Mobeen's 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend

Deepika Padukone in fits of laughter over Dananeer Mobeen's 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend
Sania Mirza looks dreamy in latest snap

Sania Mirza looks dreamy in latest snap
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli hits out at troll who mocked her mother

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli hits out at troll who mocked her mother
Ranbir Kapoor's personal bodyguard escorts Alia Bhatt as she visits eye clinic

Ranbir Kapoor's personal bodyguard escorts Alia Bhatt as she visits eye clinic

Latest

view all