Sara Ali Khan confirms release date of ‘Atrangi Re’

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has confirmed the release date of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, also featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.



The film will hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared a poster to confirm the release of Atrangi Re.

The film went on floors in March 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic had halted its shoot. Later, the makers of Atrangi Re resumed filming in last October.

Earlier, the makers of the film also confirmed the release of Atrangi Re.

"With theatres up and running, AtrangiRe is all set for a release this year. The AR Rahman musical will be hitting the screens on 6 August, 2021," Indian media reported quoting the statement the makers.