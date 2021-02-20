Prince Harry paying ‘the price’ for severing ties with Prince William

Experts recently speculated upon the price Prince Harry has been paying for ruining his relationship with Prince William.

This observation was brought forward by talkRADIO host Mark Dolan. He claimed, “The Queen has restored freedom to this couple, given it back, but freedom comes at a price.”

“The couple should relinquish their official title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the reason why is because it is those sort of traditions that they are rejecting which have opened the door for those multimillion-pound deals with Hollywood.”

"Don't get me started on the Oprah interview, that is disloyalty in the extreme. It's a sad situation and it is getting more absurd but now this sorry tail is coming to an end. It is sad especially for Harry who has severed his relationship with the country he loves and with the brother he loves too. He has paid a price and to me, at times he looks like a hostage."