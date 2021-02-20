Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Shireen Mazari meets families of missing persons protesting in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari meets the families of missing person protesting in Islamabad. — Twitter

  • Shireen Mazari guarantees families of missing persons prime minister will meet them
  • Minister also assures families that the government will resolve their problems

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday met the families of missing persons who are protesting in Islamabad.

The minister, during her meeting with the families, assured them that the government would resolve their problems and that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet them once the protest ends.

The human rights minister said that the prime minister had requested the names of the people that were missing.

"The families should trust the prime minister," she said.

