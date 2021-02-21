Ranbir Kapoor to join Aamir Khan for 'PK' sequel, confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra who dished the details about the upcoming exciting venture with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Aamir Khan’s blockbuster hit film PK is finally getting a sequel with the Bollywood megastar reprising his role.

The news was revealed by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra who dished the details about the upcoming exciting venture and also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor will also be joining the cast.

Speaking to Mid-Day, he said: "We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat [Joshi, writer] has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it."

"We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money [was our goal], by now, we would have made six to seven [instalments of] Munna Bhai, and two to three [editions of] PK. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores,” he added.