Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kaia Gerber goes all praises for her 'style twin' mom Cindy Crawford

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

American model and actress Kaia Gerber celebrated the 55th birthday of her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford with an "I love you" message for her mom, who she calls a "super mom" and her "style twin."

Cindy Crawford celebrates her birthday on February 20.

Sharing a throwback image of her mom on Instagram, Crawford's 19-year-old daughter wrote an adorable note, "Happy birthday beautiful mama."

To the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day."

The teen star also shared some glamorous pictures of her mom on Instagram Story. "And she's even MORE beautiful on the INSIDE!!!!" the loving daughter concluded.

Celebrating her resemblance with her mother in an essay for Vogue's November 2019 issue, courteous Kaia Gerber had said it is "the biggest compliment" to be compared to her mother, Cindy Crawford.

"From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom," she wrote. "As I get older, it happens even more, and it's not just a visual thing: It's everything from our mannerisms to our voices."

"Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that's something for which I'm beyond grateful," she added.





More From Entertainment:

Paul Bettany hints an Avenger is gearing up to appear on ‘WandaVision

Paul Bettany hints an Avenger is gearing up to appear on ‘WandaVision
Harry Styles opens up about making his ‘worst music’

Harry Styles opens up about making his ‘worst music’
Elizabeth Olsen credits Scarlett Johansson for evolving female-led stories in MCU

Elizabeth Olsen credits Scarlett Johansson for evolving female-led stories in MCU
Meghan Markle may use Oprah interview to put forward her ‘liberal manifesto’

Meghan Markle may use Oprah interview to put forward her ‘liberal manifesto’

Drew Barrymore gushes over Priyanka Chopra: 'I loved you at first sight'

Drew Barrymore gushes over Priyanka Chopra: 'I loved you at first sight'
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have real-life love story

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have real-life love story
After Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s military titles in jeopardy

After Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s military titles in jeopardy

Prince William distressed over Prince Harry’s ‘insulting’ behavior toward the Queen

Prince William distressed over Prince Harry’s ‘insulting’ behavior toward the Queen
Julianne Hough's stunt will leave you spellbound

Julianne Hough's stunt will leave you spellbound
Bella Thorne feels 'terrible' over media treatment of Britney Spears

Bella Thorne feels 'terrible' over media treatment of Britney Spears
EastEnders stars pay tribute to Jake Wood as he exits soap after 15 years

EastEnders stars pay tribute to Jake Wood as he exits soap after 15 years
Eminem's childhood idol dies

Eminem's childhood idol dies

Latest

view all