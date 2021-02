Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday morning.



The Good Newwz actress was admitted to the hospital on Saturday at around 5:00 PM and was blessed with son early on Sunday.

Kareena and Saif had first turned parents in 2016 with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the news broke.