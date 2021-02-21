Nora Fatehi wins ‘Performer of The Year Award’ at DPIFF 2021

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Feb 21 2021
Indian actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi has won ‘Performer of The Year Award’ at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2021.

The awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Later, the Dilbar girl took to Instagram and shared the award she received and thanked DPIFF for honouring her.

She wrote, “Thank you so much @dpiff_official for honouring me with the Performer of The Year Award!”.

‘It means so much that I’ve been recognised and appreciated for my work and presence! All the bleeding knees, back injuries, bruises, cuts, sleepless nights were all worth it.”

“I am always grateful to my fans and supporters.. this uplifts me and encourages me to do more to create an even bigger impact in the world of entertainment!,” Nora said and added “Cheers to more performance oriented songs and Films, this is the start of my presence in content driven films and performances as an actor now! Lets do this! Next year ill be taking best actress award too... Wait for it.”

