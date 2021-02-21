Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Cardi B’gushes over daughter Kulture's ‘bribed’ photo shoot

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Cardi B’gushes over daughter Kulture's ‘bribed’ photo shoot

Grammy award winning singer Cardi B has taken to social media to show off her daughter Kulture’s natural beauty through a ‘bribed’ photos shoot done by Offset.

The pictures in question showed off Kulture’s natural posing skills and revolved around her pink and blue ensemble.

The rapper’s kin decked herself out in pink Rebook’s a large bow and an adorable baby pink purse on her side.

The caption alongside her photo collage read, “was really meant to be a girl mom styled by me ... @offsetyrn had to bribe her with cookies for these pics....oooo yeeaaa sneakers are from my @reebok collections . @kulturekiari” (sic)

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

How Princess Eugenie’s son August 'turned history on its head'

How Princess Eugenie’s son August 'turned history on its head'
Travis Barker shares hilarious love note he received from ladylove Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker shares hilarious love note he received from ladylove Kourtney Kardashian
Queen determined to put 'united front' with Magnificent Seven following Megxit

Queen determined to put 'united front' with Magnificent Seven following Megxit
This is Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's favourite snack

This is Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's favourite snack

Demi Lovato shows off ‘weird’ ice sublimations from Texas: ‘There’s something weird’

Demi Lovato shows off ‘weird’ ice sublimations from Texas: ‘There’s something weird’
What drove a wedge between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage?

What drove a wedge between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage?
Mahira Khan welcomes Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan to Zalmi family

Mahira Khan welcomes Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan to Zalmi family
Who will take over from Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines?

Who will take over from Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines?
Mahira Khan releases teaser of her debut production 'Baarwan Khiladi'

Mahira Khan releases teaser of her debut production 'Baarwan Khiladi'
Kaia Gerber goes all praises for her 'style twin' mom Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber goes all praises for her 'style twin' mom Cindy Crawford

'Allen v. Farrow' delves deep into Woody Allen's disturbing past

'Allen v. Farrow' delves deep into Woody Allen's disturbing past
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to air their grievances during Oprah interview

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to air their grievances during Oprah interview

Latest

view all