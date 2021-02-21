Cardi B’gushes over daughter Kulture's ‘bribed’ photo shoot

Grammy award winning singer Cardi B has taken to social media to show off her daughter Kulture’s natural beauty through a ‘bribed’ photos shoot done by Offset.

The pictures in question showed off Kulture’s natural posing skills and revolved around her pink and blue ensemble.

The rapper’s kin decked herself out in pink Rebook’s a large bow and an adorable baby pink purse on her side.

The caption alongside her photo collage read, “was really meant to be a girl mom styled by me ... @offsetyrn had to bribe her with cookies for these pics....oooo yeeaaa sneakers are from my @reebok collections . @kulturekiari” (sic)



Check it out below:



