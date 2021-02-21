PSL live cricket score, Match 3: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Sunday Feb 21, 2021
KARACHI: Islamabad United won the toss against Multan Sultans on Sunday and elected to field first in the second match of the Pakistan Super League 2021.
Two time winners Islamabad United won the 2016 and 2018 PSL editions but finished at the bottom in the previous edition of PSL. They have brought Johan Botha on board as the head coach, who has replaced Misbah ul Haq and have also shuffled their roster hoping for a change of fortune.
PSL 2021, match preview: Islamabad United to face Multan Sultans today
Multan, on the other hand, is boosted by the signing of in-form batsman Mohammad Rizwan who was picked by Sultans at the players' draft.
Here are the squads for both teams
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Paul Stirling, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer
Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr
Ball-by-ball updates of the match are given below the line
Mohammad Wasim to Rossouw, no run
Mohammad Wasim to Rizwan, 1 run
Mohammad Wasim to Rossouw, 1 run
Mohammad Wasim to Rizwan, 1 run
Shadab to Rossouw, no run
Shadab to Rossouw, no run
Shadab to Rossouw, 2 runs
Shadab to Rossouw, FOUR runs
Shadab to Rossouw, no run
Shadab to Rizwan, 1 run
Gregory to Rizwan, 1 run
Gregory to Rizwan, FOUR runs
Gregory to Rossouw, 1 run
Gregory to Rossouw, 1 run
Gregory to Vince, OUT
Zafar to Rizwan, FOUR runs
Zafar to Rizwan, SIX runs
Zafar to Vince, 1 run
Zafar to Vince, no run
Zafar to Rizwan, 1 run
Zafar to Rizwan, 1 run
Gregory to Rizwan, no run
Gregory to Rizwan, no run
Gregory to Rizwan, FOUR runs
Gregory to Vince, 1 run
Gregory to Vince, SIX runs
Gregory to Vince, no run
Faheem to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR runs
Faheem to Mohammad Rizwan, SIX runs
Faheem to Mohammad Rizwan, no run
Faheem to Vince, 1 run
Faheem to Vince, no run
Faheem to Vince, no run
Mohammad Wasim to Vince, 1 run
Mohammad Wasim to Vince, FOUR runs
Mohammad Wasim to Vince, no run
Mohammad Wasim to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run
Mohammad Wasim to Mohammad Rizwan, no run
Mohammad Wasim to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR runs
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Vince, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Vince, no run
Hasan Ali to Vince, no run
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Rizwan, no run
Faheem to Vince, no run
Faheem to Lynn, OUT
Faheem to Lynn, no run
Faheem to Rizwan, 1 run
Faheem to Rizwan, no run
Faheem to Lynn, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Lynn, 1 leg bye
Hasan Ali to Lynn, no run
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Rizwan, no run
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Rizwan, no run
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Rizwan, no run