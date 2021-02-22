Saif Ali Khan updates fans on health of Kareena Kapoor, newborn son

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and support after he and wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second baby on Sunday.



In a statement, the Tanhaji actor also confirmed the birth of a baby boy and also updated fans on the health of Kareena and the newborn baby.

He said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.”

“Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby on Sunday, February 21, 2021.