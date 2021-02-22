Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 22 2021
Four women social workers shot dead in North Waziristan car attack

Monday Feb 22, 2021

  • KP police says an NGO's car was attacked near Ippi village
  • KP IG Sanaullah Abassi asks DPO to submit report of incident
  • HRCP calls on state to arrest suspects in case

Unidentified assailants shot dead four women social workers while they were travelling in a car in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, the police said Monday.

The assailants opened fire on an NGO's car near the Ippi village of North Waziristan, the police said, adding that the driver was critically injured.

The police said the injured driver and the deceased women have been moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Read more: Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation, says ISPR

Soon after the incident, KP Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi asked the North Waziristan DPO to submit a report.

“Police have been ordered to arrest the suspects immediately. Those involved in the incident will be punished,” the IG said.

HRCP condemns killing

The HRCP condemned the killing of the four women social workers and urged the state to “book the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

Read more: Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

“The re-emergence of terror groups in the area is a matter of grave concern. It is the responsibility of the authorities to protect the lives and property of citizens at all costs,” said the HRCP in a statement.

HRCP said that it shares the grief of the families and colleagues of the four women who lost their lives. 

