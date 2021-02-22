Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 22 2021
Amna Ilyas shuts down social media trolls over body shaming her

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas has called out haters for body shaming her after she was hurled criticism over her recent post on Instagram.

The Baaji star had shared photos of herself draped in a saree which featured a deep neckline, eliciting moral police to school her on her attire.

"I had to rewrite my caption because I’m tired of thinking why my cleavage is the only thing being discussed in the comments."

"You all don’t like my hair and makeup, gajra, earrings, or the embroidery on the blouse?" she asked.


She also took to her Instagram Story to call out the trolls.

"There are so many reoccurring calamities in the world; poverty, rape, child abuse, wars, domestic violence, the list goes on. But it’s hilarious that my cleavage has topped them all."

"Our nation needs to focus on real issues instead of body parts."


