Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son looks like elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor has revealed that his newest grandson looks like elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.

This he disclosed after visiting Kareena and her newborn son at the hospital on Sunday evening.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday morning.

Talking to the Times of India, the veteran actor said, “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)."

He further said, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the new arrival as well as to know his name.



