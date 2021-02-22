Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Politicians acquire power to 'steal money' instead of serving public, says PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — PID/File

  • PM Imran Khan meets KP lawmakers after PTI lost Nowshera by-polls
  • PM says the real aim behind politics is public service, however, people used it for other reasons
  • When a nation's morality dies, its downfall begins, says the prime minister

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that the country is still lagging behind because politicians come into power to "steal money" instead of utilising it for public service.

The prime minister's comments came during his meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's lawmakers following the ruling PTI's loss in the Nowshera by-polls.

During the meeting, the premier said that the real aim behind politics is public service, however, politicians have been using it to "make money" instead of serving the masses. Criticising the Opposition, he said that leaders of different parties have also spent money to mould things to their advantage.

PK-63 by-polls: Pervaiz Khattak alleges ECP facilitated PML-N’s victory

Talking about PTI's aims, the prime minister said that the ruling party seeks "transparency" in all aspects of [governance].

When a nation's morality dies, its downfall begins, the prime minister said. "We are thinking of the future and the betterment of our generations."

The party's lawmakers present during the meeting backed PM Imran Khan's vision and lauded his ideas.

The ruling PTI suffered a shocking defeat in last week’s by-polls where a PML-N candidate won the election.

Separately, PM Imran Khan met Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

Imran Khan won't be the prime minister after Gillani wins in Senate polls: former president Asif Zardari

The ongoing development projects in the province and political issues were discussed during the meeting, according to a statement.

