Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner on 25th birthday

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on Sunday celebrated her 25th birthday.



Thousands of fans, friends and family members took to social media to wish the actress on her birthday.

Among them were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who wished Sophie on her birthday.

While Priyanka shared Sophie's picture in her Insta story her husband posted a throwback picture with her sister in law.

The never-before-seen picture showed Priyanka, Nick, Joe and Sophie travelling in a car.





Sophie Turner re-shared their pictures to her Instagram stories for her fans.