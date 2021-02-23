Zack Snyder includes daughter’s favourite song in his cut of ‘Justice League'

American filmmaker Zack Snyder’s fans are eagerly waiting for the director’s cut of Justice League three years after the release of the theatrical cut of the film. Snyder’s cut will be released laced with some personal elements including an ode to his daughter Autumn.

The film is all set to debut on HBO Max on March 18.

The tragic death of the 20-year-old girl made the Man of Steel director step away from the 2017 film. After a gap of three years, the 54-year-old director has made up his mind for the superhero mashup in a four-hour-long film.



Talking to Vanity Fair in an exclusive interview, Zack Snyder revealed her daughter’s favourite song - Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah” - will be a part of the movie. The same song was performed by his friend Allison Crowe at her funeral.

He was quoted as saying, "When you think about the catharsis of it, if I was a potter, I would've made some pottery to look for some way through this." "But I'm a filmmaker, so you get this giant movie."



"At the end of the movie, it says 'For Autumn,'" he revealed, saying without her daughter, this absolutely would not have happened. Snyder said her death was "such a lightning strike in the centre of this whole saga."

The first trailer of the film debuted earlier this month was well received by the movie buffs. The trailer shows a confrontation between Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker.