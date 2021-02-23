Sara Ali Khan never thought she would be a leading star in Bollywood one day

Sara Ali Khan opened up about how her debut film, Kedarnath, taught her how to act

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan made her debut not too long ago but within no time, the diva has managed to make her mark in the industry.

The Simmba star opened up about how her debut film, Kedarnath, taught her how to act, while she had no prior training to be in the performing arts before she made in big in B-Town.

She told Elle India: “Growing up, I was very academically driven, and while I always had a love for acting, I knew I wasn’t going to be a leading heroine in a Hindi film.”

“So, I told myself I’d do other stuff. But the emotions I felt while performing, feeling things I wouldn’t ordinarily feel and making a group of people emote with me is what really excited me and pushed me towards acting,” she added.

“People would expect that I’d know things –being a star kid and coming from a filmi background. But on each set, I’ve learnt new things.”

“When I was a four-year-old acting only meant dancing on Kaanta Laga and when I was a teenager, I wanted to be Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… On the sets of Kedarnath, I didn’t even know that sometimes one shot has to be taken several times,” she shared.

“I think that’s when I truly realised what acting meant. The hard work, the dedication, all of it," she said.