Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kajol shares the secret to her successful career in Bollywood

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Kajol credits self-love to the success she has had in B-Town over the years

Bollywood star Kajol has been reigning over the industry since the past decades with her unmatched talent.

However, the Bekhudi star credits self-love to the success she has had in B-Town over the years, claiming it is only when you believe in yourself that the audience believes in you.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the 46-year-old said: “I really am, I am lucky and I believe that it has to do with how much you love yourself and how much you believe in yourself. I think it has to do with how honest you are to your work.”

“I don’t think that it would work if I kept living on my laurels all the time. I never did. I just had to keep working, keep going ahead and keep thinking about what lies in the future rather than living in the past,” she said.

“I like myself the way I am today. It took me a long time to come here. I like who I am, like my hair, like me as I am even though I am not a size zero and you know all of it put together. It took me really long time to reach where I am today and I truly think that I like where I am today. You like me, you don’t like me, I am fine with it, too. You don’t have to like me all the time,” she added.

