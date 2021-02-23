Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor's newborn son gets clicked as she leaves for home

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son gets clicked as she leaves for home

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn son was photographed while sleeping in his nanny’s arms after the actress was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.

In the photo making rounds on the internet, Kareena can be seen sitting in the back while the newborn son was photographed sleeping in nanny’s arms in the first picture.

The Good Newws actress was discharged from hospital two days after giving birth to the son. She was spotted leaving the in Mumbai with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Earlier, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor had revealed that his newest grandson looks like elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Talking to the Times of India, the veteran actor said, “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)."

He further said, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the new arrival as well as to know his name.

