Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Queen leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stunned after snatching key titles, says insider

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's brutal move left Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'stunned'

Queen Elizabeth snatched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal and military titles after they decided to never come back to the royal fold.

In an official statement from the Buckingham Palace, the monarch revealed she has stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they confirmed that their exit is definite.

As revealed by an insider, the Queen's brutal move left Harry and Meghan 'stunned.'

The insider told the Mirror, “When the Duke and Duchess spoke, it was never envisaged they would have their patronages taken away.

“They didn’t see it coming and spoke as they still had roles to play. Now, however, other than their titles, they are to have no role in royal life - a point producers know was not discussed when Winfrey spoke to them.

“Neither the Sussexes nor the TV crew saw the fallout of their interview leading to this. Harry and Meghan thought they would retain their roles," the source concluded.

