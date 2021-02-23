Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Shailene Woodley confirms saying yes to Aaron Rodgers

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Shailene Woodley has confirmed that rumors of her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are indeed true.

Even though the admission of the news came from the couple now, they have been engaged for a while. 

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 29-year-old actress shared her thoughts.

"But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny,” the actress said. 

“Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'“

The Fault In Our Stars actress joked about her engagement while registering her own shock as well by saying she never thought she would grow up to marry someone who "throws balls for a living".

The couple met during the global pandemic and connected with each other during the lockdown. 

This has made them familiar with each other on a personal level but not on the professional fronts as Woodley admitted that she has yet to see her fiance in action.

“I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game," she relayed.

Woodley explained how she perceives her fiance as very different from how the world perceives him. 

“I don't know him as a football guy," Woodley continued. "I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports."

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple confided to PEOPLE regarding their fast-paced relationship.

"They are very happy together," the source said. 

"It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

More From Entertainment:

Where Kim Kardashian stands on dating following Kanye West divorce

Where Kim Kardashian stands on dating following Kanye West divorce

Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' slap back to Queen

Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' slap back to Queen
Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: Rapper wasn't willing to compromise in marriage

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: Rapper wasn't willing to compromise in marriage
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan's son Emir turns a skier, video goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan's son Emir turns a skier, video goes viral
Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for new Spotify podcast

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for new Spotify podcast
Mandy Moore comes to terms on not having home birth

Mandy Moore comes to terms on not having home birth
Shailene Woodley spills inside details about relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley spills inside details about relationship with Aaron Rodgers

When is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's second baby due? Find out

When is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's second baby due? Find out

Queen leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stunned after snatching key titles, says insider

Queen leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stunned after snatching key titles, says insider
Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill over distasteful lyric on late Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill over distasteful lyric on late Kobe Bryant
Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North knew about divorce of her parents

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North knew about divorce of her parents

Latest

view all