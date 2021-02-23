Shailene Woodley confirms saying yes to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley has confirmed that rumors of her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are indeed true.

Even though the admission of the news came from the couple now, they have been engaged for a while.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 29-year-old actress shared her thoughts.



"But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny,” the actress said.

“Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'“

The Fault In Our Stars actress joked about her engagement while registering her own shock as well by saying she never thought she would grow up to marry someone who "throws balls for a living".

The couple met during the global pandemic and connected with each other during the lockdown.

This has made them familiar with each other on a personal level but not on the professional fronts as Woodley admitted that she has yet to see her fiance in action.

“I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game," she relayed.

Woodley explained how she perceives her fiance as very different from how the world perceives him.

“I don't know him as a football guy," Woodley continued. "I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports."



Meanwhile, a source close to the couple confided to PEOPLE regarding their fast-paced relationship.

"They are very happy together," the source said.

"It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"