Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin confessed to assaulting a 26-year-old woman in February 2020

Queen Elizabeth's cousin has sentenced to 10 months in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at the royal family's ancestral castle.

On Tuesday, Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, confessed to the offence of assaulting a 26-year-old woman in February 2020.

The incident occurred in a bedroom at Glamis Castle, which was the childhood home of the Queen’s late mother, Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, Bowes-Lyon's victim still suffers from horrific nightmares from the 20-minute attack.

Detailing the advance, it was revealed that the Queen's cousin came into the victim's room uninvited and groped her while trying to pull off her nightdress, according to the BBC.

In his confessional statement, the Queen's first cousin confessed to the crime admitting he is “greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home.”

“I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility,” he said.