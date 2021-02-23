Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Jameela Jamil opens up about having suicidal thoughts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Jameela Jamil has admitted to being suicidal after she was accused of having Munchausen’s syndrome.

Speaking on a virtual body confidence conference, The Good Place star shared that she was left with dangerous thoughts after she "mocked for her disability and mental health".

Jameela said that it was on her birthday last year when she was left "totally suicidal" and left thinking: "What an ugly world, I don't want to be here anymore."

"Just a year ago I was totally suicidal. This week is my birthday week," she said.

"I was totally suicidal on my birthday last year because of how much people were just mocking my disability, or like, mocking my mental health and I was like, what an ugly world, I don't want to be here anymore."

The actress, in February last year, was forced to defend her health conditions after a troll accused her of having Munchausen's syndrome. The disease causes people to pretend that they are ill when they are completely healthy.

She had shared in the past her list of health issues which includes being partially deaf as a child, 'having cancer twice', being wheelchair-bound by one of two car accidents and having Ehlers-Danlos syndromes.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip to remain in hospital after suffering from infection

Prince Philip to remain in hospital after suffering from infection
Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing

Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing
Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women
Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire

Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Where Kim Kardashian stands on dating following Kanye West divorce

Where Kim Kardashian stands on dating following Kanye West divorce

Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' clap back to Queen

Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' clap back to Queen
Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: Rapper wasn't willing to compromise in marriage

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: Rapper wasn't willing to compromise in marriage
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan's son Emir turns a skier, video goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan's son Emir turns a skier, video goes viral
Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for new Spotify podcast

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for new Spotify podcast
Mandy Moore comes to terms with not having home birth

Mandy Moore comes to terms with not having home birth

Latest

view all