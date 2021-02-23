Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip to remain in hospital after suffering from infection

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Prince Philip will continue to be hospitalised after it was found that the Duke of Edinburgh was suffering from an infection.

The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," the Palace said in a statement. 

He will continue to receive treatment for the infection until he gets better. 

According to an earlier statement, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continues.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest." 

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing

Hailey Bieber gives winter fashion a whole new meaning during NYC outing
Jameela Jamil opens up about having suicidal thoughts

Jameela Jamil opens up about having suicidal thoughts
Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin put behind bars for sexually assaulting women
Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire

Kris Jenner to establish her own beauty empire
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Where Kim Kardashian stands on dating following Kanye West divorce

Where Kim Kardashian stands on dating following Kanye West divorce

Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' clap back to Queen

Meghan Markle's friend defends her 'horribly disrespectful' clap back to Queen
Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Kate Winslet lays the truth behind 'cruel' tabloid coverage of her weight

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: Rapper wasn't willing to compromise in marriage

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: Rapper wasn't willing to compromise in marriage
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan's son Emir turns a skier, video goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan's son Emir turns a skier, video goes viral
Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for new Spotify podcast

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for new Spotify podcast
Mandy Moore comes to terms with not having home birth

Mandy Moore comes to terms with not having home birth

Latest

view all