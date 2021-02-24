Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are now parents to a baby boy

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Mandy Moore turned to her Instagram and made the announcement as she shared a first glimpse of her son

Hollywood star Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are officially parents to a baby boy.

The Princess Diaries actor turned to her Instagram and made the announcement as she shared a first glimpse at her bundle of joy.

"Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parent,” she wrote.

“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T,” she added.

Back in September 2020, Moore had announced her pregnancy on social media, writing: "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”



