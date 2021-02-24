PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development

Prime Minister Imran Khan in meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa shares details of allocation

PM Imran Khan announced allocation of grant during two-day trip to Sri Lanka

PM Imran Khan is visiting the country on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart

COLOMBO: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved the grant of Rs52 million to Sri Lanka for the development of sports in the island nation.



The announcement was made by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa on Twitter.

“Thankful to HE Imran Khan for allocating a fund of 52 million PKR toward the development of sport and sporting infrastructure in Sri Lanka, along with a youth exchange programme to further develop social and cultural ties,” said the Sri Lankan minister.

PM Imran informed the Sri Lankan officials about the allocation during his two-day trip to the country.



Read more: PM Imran Khan invites Sri Lanka to promote economic, regional ties through Pakistan



During his interaction with the Lankan leadership, the Pakistani PM also mentioned his cricketing history with Sri Lanka. He recalled that he had gotten to know Sri Lanka through cricket.



Apart from the allocation of funds, Pakistan and Sri Lanka signed multiple memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the fields of tourism, investment, education, and technology.