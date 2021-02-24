Ajay Devgan, Kajol celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Much-adored Bollywood celebrity couple Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today, February 24.



The couple tied the knot back in 1999 and share two children Nysa and Yug Devgn.

Kajor turned to Instagram on Wednesday and penned down a romantic note to wish hubby on their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Sharing a throwback photo with Ajay, Kajol said “And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.



Kajol and Ajay’s fans can’t stop gushing over them and wished them a happy anniversary.

On the work from Ajay and his wife were seen together in film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.