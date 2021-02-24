Prince Harry 'humiliated' as Prince William takes over his beloved military titles

Prince William is the first in line to get Prince Harry's old titles

Prince Harry has been shunned after turning his back on the royal family, with his beloved titles to be taken by his brother, Prince William.



As revealed by palace insiders, Queen Elizabeth will be the one who has the final say on who gets Harry's old titles - with William potentially in line.

The Sun quoted a royal source as saying, "Who takes over from Harry is a thorny issue in the family so giving the Queen the final say is the right thing to do."

Another added, "Ultimately, it's the Queen's decision. The posts are in her gift."

Meanwhile, a different source said that the monarch picked “long ago” which royals will take over Harry and Meghan's roles.

Prince Edward, or his wife Sophie Wessex, could soon become National Theatre patron, while Princess Anne could potentially replace the Duke as Captain General of the Royal Marines.