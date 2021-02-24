Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'humiliated' as Prince William takes over his beloved military titles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Prince William is the first in line to get Prince Harry's old titles 

Prince Harry has been shunned after turning his back on the royal family, with his beloved titles to be taken by his brother, Prince William.

As revealed by palace insiders, Queen Elizabeth will be the one who has the final say on who gets Harry's old titles - with William potentially in line.

The Sun quoted a royal source as saying,  "Who takes over from Harry is a thorny issue in the family so giving the Queen the final say is the right thing to do."

Another added, "Ultimately, it's the Queen's decision. The posts are in her gift."

Meanwhile, a different source said that the monarch  picked “long ago” which royals will take over Harry and Meghan's roles.

Prince Edward, or his wife Sophie Wessex, could soon become National Theatre patron, while Princess Anne could potentially replace the Duke as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

More From Entertainment:

Stephen Colbert ridicules Ted Cruz and his mid-crisis vacation

Stephen Colbert ridicules Ted Cruz and his mid-crisis vacation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to fly to UK for Queen’s birthday celebration

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to fly to UK for Queen’s birthday celebration

Michael B. Jordan looks back at his friendship with late pal Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan looks back at his friendship with late pal Chadwick Boseman
Kanye West spotted with his youngest son Psalm for the first time since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce

Kanye West spotted with his youngest son Psalm for the first time since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce
Prince Edward gives an update on father Prince Philip’s health

Prince Edward gives an update on father Prince Philip’s health
Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie stayed in touch throughout their pregnancies

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie stayed in touch throughout their pregnancies

Prince Harry and Prince William reconnect on video call

Prince Harry and Prince William reconnect on video call

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are now parents to a baby boy

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are now parents to a baby boy
Oscar-nominated Gerard Depardieu charged with rape and sexual assault

Oscar-nominated Gerard Depardieu charged with rape and sexual assault

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy news

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy news

Britney Spears gives fans candid look into her romantic life, shares her pics with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears gives fans candid look into her romantic life, shares her pics with Sam Asghari
Meghan Markle's nostalgic looks in leman-themed dress offer bliss to Americans

Meghan Markle's nostalgic looks in leman-themed dress offer bliss to Americans

Latest

view all