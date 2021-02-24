Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Sania Mirza sends love to sister Anam Mirza on her birthday; ‘My first baby forever’

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Sania Mirza sends love to sister Anam Mirza on her birthday; ‘My first baby forever’

Indian player Sania Mirza extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her younger sister Anam Mirza, who turned a year older today.

Sania took to Instagram and shared stunning photos with the sibling and called her ‘first baby forever’.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my rock .. to the person who knows more bout me than I know bout myself.. my saviour, to the person I can't go a day without , my first baby forever.. my ansu MY PERSON .. I love you” followed by heart emoticon.

Anam thanked Sania in the comment section, saying “I love you! Thank you for being the best sister in the world and thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world time and again.”

Meanwhile, Anam also shared a video featuring Sania Mirza and other friends wherein she recreates ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend.

Anam Mirza posted the video clip with caption, “Thanks for the best birthday pawriiiiiii guysssss!!!!!!! #pawri #Bestfriends.”

Sania Mirza commented, “Paawwrriiii”.

