Drew Barrymore shares the ordeal of spending 18 months in psychiatric ward as a teen

While recounting her teen years, the American actress said she was out of control. Drew got famous at a young age for her acting skills and the limelight under which she was put made her get irrational.

During a virtual interview on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Monday Drew said, "I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car and, you know, I was out of control."

"So, you know, sometimes it was as humorous as that and sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I'd get thrown in 'the thing.'"

Drew elaborated that “the thing” meant a “full psychiatric ward” where she was institutionalized for 18 months.

"I used to laugh at those like Malibu 30-day places. Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had," Drew recounted. "I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric. You couldn't mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up.”