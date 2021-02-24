Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Drew Barrymore shares the ordeal of spending 18 months in psychiatric ward as a teen

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Drew Barrymore got famous at a young age for her acting skills and the limelight under which she was put in

Drew Barrymore opened up about her tumultuous years while growing up and recalled the times when she was admitted to a psychiatric ward at 13.

While recounting her teen years, the American actress said she was out of control. Drew got famous at a young age for her acting skills and the limelight under which she was put made her get irrational.

During a virtual interview on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Monday Drew said, "I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car and, you know, I was out of control."

"So, you know, sometimes it was as humorous as that and sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I'd get thrown in 'the thing.'"

Drew elaborated that “the thing” meant a “full psychiatric ward” where she was institutionalized for 18 months.

"I used to laugh at those like Malibu 30-day places. Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had," Drew recounted. "I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric. You couldn't mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up.”

