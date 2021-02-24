Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor exude couple goals as they wow fans with their adorable posts.

This time it was no different as the Mehar Posh star shared photos of the loved-up couple from a recent photoshoot.

The adorable couple could be seen smiling while they walked arm in arm.

The two were dressed to the nines as Ayeza opted for a western attire in shades of green while her husband opted for a semi-formal look with a blazer and dress pants.

Fans couldn't help but shower the couple with compliments. 

Take a look:



