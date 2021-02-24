Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Famous Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has released the highly anticipated teaser of his upcoming film "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

The teaser of the movie starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role was released on Bhansali's birthday.

Thousands of people reacted to the video clip shared on social media.

Among them was Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif who took to Instagram to express her thoughts.

The actress shared the video to her Instagram story and wrote a message for Alia Bhatt.

She showered praises on Alia Bhatt who is dating Katrina's former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

"Incredible, can't wait to watch this @aliaabhatt," she wrote added "The master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magic again!."



